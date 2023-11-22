Exclusive! Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide reveal why they have never been a part of Bigg Boss over the years

Television’s adorable couple Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide, who have proved their mettle in the acting space are also a creative minds. As we know, the couple also produce projects. Along with one close friend as a partner, Ashish and Archana have launched their production company named Desi Fillum Compani.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 19:31
Ashish

MUMBAI: Television’s adorable couple Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide, who have proved their mettle in the acting space are also a creative minds.

Also read - Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide to produce a TV show

As we know, the couple also produce projects. Along with one close friend as a partner, Ashish and Archana have launched their production company named Desi Fillum Compani. In 2018, Sharma and wife Archana Taide produced Khejdi, a film about a transgender played by Sharma himself.

Now, in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, the couple revealed why they have never been a part of Bigg Boss over the years. 

Before we went forward with our questions, Archana revealed why their content never went viral. She revealed that a dance reality show approached them, but they were later not selected for it because they could not give them 'content' or any sort of controversy. Archana says that they have always been honest about themselves and there are not sorts of issues or misunderstandings between the two of them.

Have you ever been approached by Bigg Boss?

Archana - Every year. Aashish gets an offer every year, but it's not his cup of tea.

Ashish - I really respect the people who are participating in it, but I don't think I have that courage in me.

Archana - We are very reserved, even as a couple.

Ashish - Honestly, I'm passionate about acting and I'm here to act. I'm not comfortable showcasing my life, that's my personal choice. I'm very clear about what I want to do. I'm here to narrate and be a part of beautiful stories, I want to spend my time for that. Money, fame and satisfaction comes later, but the time you give to something never comes back. So, I want to give time to things I know I won't regret it later. Thankfully, I do not regret anything till now.

Any friend that has participated in Bigg Boss?

Archana - Yes, definitely. Vishal Aditya Singh is one of our closest!

Anyone from this season?

Archana - No, no one.

Ashish - I'm not aware of the contestants this season.

Archana - We are actually not friends with a lot of actors. We are more closer to the directors, DOPs and people working on the technical side of the industry. We hardly go for parties or award functions, so our social circle is quite small. 

Also read - Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide approached for Sony TV's Power Couple

This was our conversation with the lovely couple Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide. Let us know your views on this interview. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Ashish Sharma Archana Taide Bigg Boss Television Jio Cinemas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 19:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Netizens compare Anushka Sharma with Jaya Bachchan due to this reason
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have won many hearts during World Cup 2023. The couple proved what true love...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa clocks 30 years, let's take a trip down the memory lane
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, where romantic tales often grab all the attention, there's one movie that has truly stood the...
Exclusive! “People used to ask my kids if their mother really doesn’t do anything” – Supriya Pathak on ‘Hansa’ moment in her life
MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai,...
Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan’s over 100 fans set to travel from abroad for Dunki screening in India?
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs are doing their best work in the post-pandemic world by building the proper...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Woah! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry takes social media by storm with his viral statement 'Liver'; Netizens react to it!
MUMBAI: The online star Orhan Awatramani, who gained popularity after being photographed with other celebrities, has...
Recent Stories
Anushka
What! Netizens compare Anushka Sharma with Jaya Bachchan due to this reason
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karisma
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show
Sonia Bansal
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ex – contestant Sonia Bansal to re – enter the show as a wild card contestant ?
Sudhaa Chandran
Veteran actor Sudhaa Chandran shares the biggest challenge while shooting for COLORS’ ‘Doree’ in Varanasi
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande is upset because Sana Raees Khan is not letting her sleep with her husband Vicky Jain; read to know more
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ankita, Anurag, Jigna, Sana and Sunny these two contestants are safe and the rest three to be evicted this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Hiba
Exclusive! Hiba Nawab talks about her experience shooting for her new show, Jhanak on Star Plus