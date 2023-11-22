Exclusive! Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide reveal why they have never been a part of Bigg Boss over the years

MUMBAI: Television’s adorable couple Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide, who have proved their mettle in the acting space are also a creative minds.

As we know, the couple also produce projects. Along with one close friend as a partner, Ashish and Archana have launched their production company named Desi Fillum Compani. In 2018, Sharma and wife Archana Taide produced Khejdi, a film about a transgender played by Sharma himself.

Now, in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, the couple revealed why they have never been a part of Bigg Boss over the years.

Before we went forward with our questions, Archana revealed why their content never went viral. She revealed that a dance reality show approached them, but they were later not selected for it because they could not give them 'content' or any sort of controversy. Archana says that they have always been honest about themselves and there are not sorts of issues or misunderstandings between the two of them.

Have you ever been approached by Bigg Boss?

Archana - Every year. Aashish gets an offer every year, but it's not his cup of tea.

Ashish - I really respect the people who are participating in it, but I don't think I have that courage in me.

Archana - We are very reserved, even as a couple.

Ashish - Honestly, I'm passionate about acting and I'm here to act. I'm not comfortable showcasing my life, that's my personal choice. I'm very clear about what I want to do. I'm here to narrate and be a part of beautiful stories, I want to spend my time for that. Money, fame and satisfaction comes later, but the time you give to something never comes back. So, I want to give time to things I know I won't regret it later. Thankfully, I do not regret anything till now.

Any friend that has participated in Bigg Boss?

Archana - Yes, definitely. Vishal Aditya Singh is one of our closest!

Anyone from this season?

Archana - No, no one.

Ashish - I'm not aware of the contestants this season.

Archana - We are actually not friends with a lot of actors. We are more closer to the directors, DOPs and people working on the technical side of the industry. We hardly go for parties or award functions, so our social circle is quite small.

This was our conversation with the lovely couple Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide. Let us know your views on this interview.

