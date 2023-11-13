Exclusive! Ashmit Patel talks about his viral video from Bigg Boss Season 4 and shares his views on YouTubers Vs Tv actors concept

Ashmit Patel is one of the known personalities of the entertainment business. TellyChakkar got in touch with Ashmit and asked him what he thinks about YouTubers VS TV actors concept and what memories he has from his show.
Ashmit

MUMBAI: Ashmit Patel is a well known personality in the entertainment business and today he is a well known name and has a good fan following.

The actor began his career with the movie Inteha but rose to fame with his performance in the movie Murder.

Post that he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 4 which shooted his stardom to another level and he became a household name.

These days he is doing a lot of work on the OTT platform and the fans want to see more of him.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ashmit and asked him what he thinks about YouTubers VS TV actors concept and what memories he has from his show.

Do you follow Bigg Boss ?

Many times, I have been asked this question and I said that I don’t follow the show. To be honest I didn’t watch my season also.

Any memories from the show?

No but recently a glimpse from my season has gone viral where I want to make tea but Dolly Bindra is not allowing me to and we have an argument so now all my friends and fans keep sending that video which is going viral. It’s been one month that the segment went viral and it’s been 13 years since I did the show. From there the journey has been wonderful, I have great memories and the show was tough, but I don’t watch Bigg Boss.

What is your take on YouTubers Vs Actors which has become a new concept of Bigg Boss?

I know we need to move with the time and if the makers feel that it would work for the show by taking YouTubers since their followers are more on Social media then its fine. I don’t know them and younger generation knows then and to capture the youth market.. Hence they are targeting that audience and it could be the reason. I personally feel when there were bonafide celebrities who are known by everybody it was a different level.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience still remembers Ashmit’s game in Bigg Boss Season 4.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

