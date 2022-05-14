EXCLUSIVE! Ashray Sharma enters Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Now the breaking news is that Ashray Sharma enters Udaariyaan in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, Amrik's death leaves Jasmine and Fateh in shock, she realises her love for Amrik but it is too late now. Fateh and Jasmine perform the last rites of Amrik in London and now Fateh is in a major dilemma on how will he reveal this news to her family. Gurpreet is waiting for her sons in Moga but here only Fateh will return with Amrik's ashes.

All of them return to India, they come back to Moga, Fateh and Jasmine come home with Amrik's ashes, and they break the news to the family leaving the Virks in shock. Gurpreet breaks down terribly and expresses her grief and angst to Fateh and Jasmine. On the other hand, Sweety instigates Jasmine against the family by saying she should have gotten married to Fateh only then these things wouldn't have happened. Jasmine gets irked, will this bring her negative shade back?

This brings a major twist in the storyline, what are you going to expect next?

