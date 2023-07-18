EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal on her character Shikha's husband missing from the storyline in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Chinmay is definitely there and there is a back story behind his absence, he will soon come and create a lot of buzz

Astha Agarwal is seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin playing the role of Shikha Bhosle.
Astha Agarwal

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a generation leap of 20 years.  

The show's entire storyline changed with lead actors like Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma making an exit and a new star cast stepping in.

Currently, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma play the lead roles. 

Apart from that, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors for the supporting roles. 

Astha Agarwal is one of them who plays a pivotal role in the show. 

The actress is playing the role of Shikha in the show.

While Shikha is shown married in the show, her husband's entry is yet to happen and there seems to be a backstory behind it. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Astha who spoke about her role and much more. 

Backstory to Shikha's husband...

My husband is definitely there. As far as I know, there is no need for him to be in the story. He is supposedly in America. Even I have no clue how Shikha and Chinmay's tuning will be in the show. It's like a joke on set, I keep telling my co-stars that I haven't chosen my husband yet. I will have a 'Swayamvar' (Laughs)

My husband will definitely come one day and he will create a lot of buzz. 

Bond with Shakti Arora...

It is great shooting with him. We all had shot for one and a half days for the first scene. That was the first scene everyone had together. It took that much time to establish that scene. Then Shakti came and the vibe was quite serious. He did the scene so beautifully. Suddenly when he entered, everything became pleasant and bright. He changed the entire vibe. Shakti decided to do the scene in a particular way to make it look better. I was not hesitant at all as he made me comfortable. I felt like he was my devar. I am so excited for future scenes with him. 

Hard-hitting reality of scenes and experience...

Yes, there are so many people out there who treat women like this. They don't allow women to pursue their dreams and also want them to stay back home and look after the family. However, everyone's perception varies. The men in the Bhosle family are very rude and controlling. But there is a reason behind this as Ishaan's mom left the house and him for her career. But looking at this premise, I am able to understand that there are certain things right from one perspective but wrong if you look at it in the other way. I think everything depends on the circumstances. 

