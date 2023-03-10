EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal shares beautiful memories from the sets of Imlie, shares a heartwarming message for her co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, says, ''She is a super talented girl who knows her game very well''

MUMBAI : Astha Agarwal is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress plays the role of Shikha Bhosale in the show and her character is loved by the viewers.

While Shikha is an integral part of the Bhosale family, her backstory is quite sad as her husband Chinmay has been away from her for many years.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Astha who spoke about the show's journey and much more.

Astha is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' show Imlie.

The actress had a great camaraderie with all her co-stars and also the lead actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Talking about working with Sumbul, Astha said, ''By God's grace, I have always got a very beautiful star cast. Everyone has a different vibe. There was a cheerful vibe on the set of Imlie. Sumbul was a kid at that time and was doing a remarkable job. She used to be very playful and suddenly you see her getting into the skin of her character. It was fun.''

Recalling some memories from the sets of Imlie, Astha said, ''I remember playing badminton on the sets of the show. There was a huge space between our makeup room. We used to play there. I was the DOP for making the Instagram reels. Indraneel sir always teases me now that I don't make reels anymore.''

Sumbul's new show Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has hit the small screens a few days back.

Astha gave a beautiful message for her co-actress and said, ''I wish all the very best to Sumbul and I am sure she will do a remarkable role. She is a super talented girl. Her expressions are so precise and crisp. She knows her game very well. It seems she is very young but her hardwork and determination is very strong. She is very much mature for the role she portrays.''

