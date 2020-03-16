EXCLUSIVE! Avantika Hundal reveals how she bagged her first show, talks about the difference between Punjabi and Hindi industry and much more

MUMBAI: Avantika Hundal has recently entered Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The actress is playing the role of Prisha in the show who is negative.

Before Avantika, Garima Parihar was roped in to play the character but she soon made an exit and Avantika stepped in.

The viewers are in love with the way Avantika is portraying the character of Prisha and we can expect a lot of different shades of her in the show as the story progresses.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Avantika who opened up on taking up Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye and much more.

Your father was a well-known actor. Was he the inspiration behind taking up a career in acting?

Since my dad was an actor, I was never new to the industry environment. I already knew how it functions. Dad would always talk about his NSD days and all the films that he was working on. But cracking into the industry was just by chance, it's not something we decided. Although, everyone in the family thought that it was in the genes and I would eventually take up acting as a profession because of my father. The journey has been good. I enjoy my work and I’ve been really blessed to have worked with good people.

How did you bag your first show? Any special memories about your first paycheck?

It's a funny story about how I bagged my first show. It was my cousin who was going to audition for it, I had my holidays and he suggested I go with him and just give an audition test. The next thing I knew was that he couldn’t get the part and I got shortlisted and in a week I started shooting!

How is the Punjabi industry different from Hindi?

The Punjabi industry I can say explores more on the concepts and concerns of the North. Something that’s more relatable to the Punjabi audience. Other than that, I think both industries are at par considering the success of Punjabi films lately.

Avantika has previously starred in shows like Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

