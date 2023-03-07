EXCLUSIVE! Avinash Mishra opens up on his love for action genre, says, ''The viewers can definitely expected some action in my show Titli''

Avinash Mishra is portraying the lead role in Star Plus' popular show Titli which has recently been launched on small screens.
Avinash Mishra

MUMBAI: Avinash Mishra is currently seen as Garv Mehta in Star Plus' recently released show Titli. 

The show started to air on the small screen a few weeks ago and it is being loved by the viewers. 

Titli also stars Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth in pivotal roles. 

Well, Avinash is being loved for his character Garv in the drama series. 

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Avinash who spoke about his journey in the show and much more. 

Character overview...

I am playing Garv's character in the show and there are many interesting traits and shades to my role. There was excitement among the viewers with regards to my character when the promo was out. This character is a surprise element in the show. 

Challenges in playing different roles...

I have played a number of different characters in the 7 years of my career. 

It is very wrong to predict or think about the career graph. No one can plan their own destiny. One has to work hard, be honest and dedicated and continue doing that. If you stick to certain things, everything else will go haywire. I don't think about the future. I just give my 100%.

Favourite genre and love for action...

Personally I love action sequences. I am not saying that romantic scenes are difficult to do. It's a part of an actor's job. An actor has to play every genre. Action is my favourite genre. 

The viewers will definitely see me in an action-packed avatar. Even if the viewers won't expect any action, I will ask the writers to write such a track for me. I just love it.

About Author

