EXCLUSIVE! Avinash Ujjain shares about his 11 years journey as a theatre artist, reveals how this industry has evolved with time, talks about bagging web shows 

MUMBAI: Films, television and web shows are much in demand and have always been quite prominent in the showbiz world.

However, theatre is one much medium for a certain set of people and they really stick to this no matter what.

A lot of people are interested in watching plays even in today's times as even the theatre industry has evolved a lot with time.

One such theatre personality is actor Avinash Ujjain who has been into theatre for 11 years.

The actor got candid about his beautiful journey and revealed some interesting details in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

Talking about his journey, Avinash said, ''My theatre journey started after I shifted to Delhi. I belong to Jharkhand. I joined the theatre group with N.K Sharma in Act One Theatre Group after my graduation in Delhi.''

On being asked about the changes he has seen in the theatre industry over the years, he said, ''It was very difficult to do shows in Delhi when I started working in theatre in those times. But it's not the same with Mumbai. People here love to watch plays and are also ready to pay for it. The auditoriums are always housefull with shows. Whereas there are lots of people who are enrolling on various theatre schools in Delhi compared to Mumbai.''

Further, when asked how challenging it is to perform in a play compared to doing a tv, web show or film, he said, ''One can improvise on stage while doing a play. One gets through it with experience. I have felt nervous a lot of times too.''

Avinash reveals how theatre actors are getting a lot of opportunities in web shows as they are already well-prepared and they don't need much time to perform scenes.

Talking about how content has changed over time in the theatre industry, ''The content is changing to a different level. It has changed in a contemporary or modern way. There is a lot of things like music, dance, movements etc.''

Avinash is also bagging some amazing offers of web shows as well and many are in pipeline.

He is currently doing a play with renowned theatre artist and singer Ila Arun!

Well, Avinash's journey has been amazing and we wish him all the very best for his future endeavours!

