EXCLUSIVE! 'Avinesh and Anjali were the first choices for Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Naa Casting director Abhishek Gupta gets CANDID about the show, team and more

MUMBAI: The television industry is known for its dramatic, romantic, mixed masala, and off-the-hook shows. Did you know how these shows turn out a big hit? One of the major contributions comes from the casting agencies, as they find the perfect match for that most loved character on screen.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Raazi Actor Sundip Ved BAGS Dome of Entertainment's next on Zee TV

Abhishek Gupta has been a prominent name in the casting universe, he has been the name behind some of your favourite shows like Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Service Wali Bahu, U Me Aur Ghar, Savdhaan India, Ishq Kills, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and more.

In an absolutely intriguing chat with Tellychakkar, We asked Abhishek about his take on Reality Shows, his journey in the casting, mental health and a lot.

Talking about your team tell us about your journey with them?

I was really happy that I got such a When I first got the call from Sanket sir for the show, he has been someone who introduced me to the world of casting, by just knowing the names Mr Mohomad Morani, Anil Jha, Mazhar Nadiyadwala, i couldn't resist the offer. I always wanted to work with Anil Sir and I got the best opportunity. The team is absolutely amazing, all of them are soo down to earth. My creative team Mitali Majethia, Deepal Sethia and Tanu Tiwari have been extremely supportive towards me. The journey has been interesting till now. They have been my support system. I would call Anil Sir my guiding angel and I would be grateful if I get to keep working with him.

Were Anjali and Avinesh the first choice of the show? Tell us about your bond?

Yes, talking about Anjali she was my first choice for the show, I had tried contacting her through Instagram, at first she had denied and we had looked out for options but then I was quite persistent on casting Anjali. Avinesh had happened last minute as he was doing Choti Sarrdaarni when we had approached him. Well, the cast is absolutely amazing. Talking about their bond, I have a great bond with them, both of them are really sweet and down to earth.

What are your views on Casting Couch?

Casting Couch only happens when there are such people, one definitely needs to be cautious of the job profile. It does come with immense responsibility, because of some elements in the society the word, the field casting is not looked into the correct light. I feel that there are good and bad people everywhere, one shouldn't take advantage of their seat. This chair gives you bread and butter, It is definitely not the case with me. But I have witnessed a lot of it around me.

Also read: Breaking News: Nitin Bhasin and Dharampreet Gill roped in for new show Maharaja Agrasen

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com