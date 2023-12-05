Exclusive! Ayaz Khan roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

Ayaz Khan is all set to be seen in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein as Pravisht Mishra's brother.
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is on a roll today as we have already given some great news to our ardent followers.

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Many tv shows have also witnessed leaps which has seen new actors joining the cast while some actors making an exit from the shows.

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set for some new entries.

We had exclusively reported that actor Pravisht Mishra will play the lead role post the leap in the show.

Actress Shagun Sharma is romancing Pravisht.

And now, another actor is all set to join the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Actor Ayaz Khan is roped in for the show and he will be seen playing the role of Pravisht's brother.

Nothing much is known about Ayaz's role yet.

We are sure Ayaz's entry will bring a very huge twist to the story.

Yeh Hai Chahatein already has Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra who arwe playing the lead roles.

Recently, actress Shireen Mirza also joined the cast as Nitya Bajwa.

How excited are you for Yeh Hai Chahatein? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

   

