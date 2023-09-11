Exclusive! Ayush Shrivastava and Ekta Saraiya rubbish the rumors of the show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai going OFF-AIR, saying “The response has been good so far and is only growing positively, the show only started now”!

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.
KSMBHH

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows. The show produced by Gurudev Bhalla Productions the show, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti will star Navika Kotia and Mansi Joshi Roy.

The show promises an altogether new and original plot line in which a mother takes on the challenge of raising her daughter like a daughter-in-law to instill in her the principles required to be a good daughter-in-law.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sweetu Panjwani and Daksh Rana roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!

The show's ensemble is quite promising, and the storyline is appealing to those who desire to treat their daughter-in-law as if she were a daughter. There have been rumors going around, of the show going off-air for a while now. 

TellyChakkar reached out to Ayush Shrivastva who plays the role of Ansh Rajgaur and Ekta Saraiya as Jayati Rajgaur.

Both of them rubbished the rumors of the show going off-air and reaffirmed the fact that the show is doing well, and it is going strong.

Ayush said, “There is no official statement, the rumors are baseless and the show is going strong. Till now the experience has been wonderful and the response has been well even people watch a lot on Otts nowadays as worldcup going on so I feel a lot of time PPL watches it at their convenience. But what I have got a response to the show and the performance of all the actors in the script has been positive”.

Ekta Saraiya added, “The response has been good so far and is only growing positively, the show only started now, and we have getting a really good response from the audiences and we don’t know where these rumours are coming from. My message to all the fans is to keep their support and love going”.

So, the rumors of the show are baseless, and at least we have clarity from the actors themselves. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neeli Chatri Waale fame Himanshu Soni to play the lead in Zee TV's show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai


 

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 15:00

