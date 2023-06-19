EXCLUSIVE! Baalveer Returns fame Vansh Sayani to be seen in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya

Vansh Sayani

Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya is successfully running on small screens for a very long time now. 

The family drama series has won several hearts as it is relatable to every common man. 

The show stars Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati in the lead roles. 

We have seen several new actors marking their entry into the show. 

The latest one to join the show's cast is actor Vansh Sayani. 

Vansh is all set to enter the show but nothing much is known about his character yet. 

The actor will be seen in a pivotal role. 

Vansh is popularly known for his roles in shows like Baalveer Returns, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi and many more. 

How excited are you to see Vansh in Wagle Ki Duniya? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

About Author

