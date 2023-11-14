Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’s Leenesh Mattoo to enter Sony SAB’s Pashmina- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Nishant Malkani and Isha Sharma play the leading role in the show. TV's popular couple Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani will come together for a project after several years. Angad Hasija and Ankita Singh, Krissan Barretto are also a part of the show.

As per sources, Leenesh Mattoo is all set to enter the show in a very pivotal role.

Leenesh Mattoo is a talented actor and has been part of many interesting projects on Indian Television. He is recognized for his part in Ishqbaaz as Rudra and won many hearts with his quirky personality as one of the Oberoi brothers and as Angad Shekhawat in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

