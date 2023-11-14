Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’s Leenesh Mattoo to enter Sony SAB’s Pashmina- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke!

Gauri and Hiten are all set to feature together in the SAB TV show titled Pashmeena. The show is currently being shot in Mumbai but will soon shift their location to Kashmir.
Pashmina

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.

Nishant Malkani and Isha Sharma play the leading role in the show. TV's popular couple Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani will come together for a project after several years. Angad Hasija and Ankita Singh, Krissan Barretto are also a part of the show.

As per sources, Leenesh Mattoo is all set to enter the show in a very pivotal role.

Leenesh Mattoo is a talented actor and has been part of many interesting projects on Indian Television. He is recognized for his part in Ishqbaaz as Rudra and won many hearts with his quirky personality as one of the Oberoi brothers and as Angad Shekhawat in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony SAB on October 25. Starring Nishant Singh Malkani, Isha Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, it is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited.

