EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Abhinav Kapoor recollects his first celebrity encounter with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, opens up on all his firsts

MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where he is portraying the character of Vikrant.

The actor is seen as Ram Kapoor aka Nakuul Mehta's best friend who has always been with him through thick and thin.

Abhinav is currently paired opposite Alefia Kapadia in the show who portrays the role of Sara Sood.

Well, Abhinav is being loved by the viewers for his amazing performance in the show.

This is not the first time Abhinav has proved his mettle in acting with his performances.

The actor has been a part of several TV shows over the years.

Being an established actor, Abhinav has experienced all the highs and lows in his career and has lots to share about his personal and professional life.

We had a fun chat with Abhinav where he recollected all his firsts.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is the amount Kapil Sharma brought home for the season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show, Check out

Take a look:

First phone - I bought a Nokia phone for myself for the first time

First branded outfit - I had purchased an outfit from Tommy Hilfiger

First branded accessory (bag, wallet, or anything else) - It has be Tommy Hilfiger again

First International trip - I had gone to Singapore and it was quite memorable.

First solo - I travelled to Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh for 25 days and it was one hell of an adventurous trip.

First dish which you cooked - Maggie

First fan encounter - was outside my building in 2005 was an old auntie who blessed me a lot

First paycheck - It was in the year 2005 for the show Kasauti Zindagi Kay

First car - I had purchased Honda City in 2005.

First-ever shot on camera - It was in Mahayagya during my school days.

First-ever celebrity crush or a starstruck moment - I still remember that moment and it is when I met Salman Khan when I was 9-years-old.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date



