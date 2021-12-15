EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Aman Maheshwari on the changing trends in television: I really like the concept of the new version of the modern family

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to impress the viewers ever since the beginning.

The show which stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles creates magic on-screen with their amazing chemistry.

The stellar star cast of the show consists of actors like Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana, Reena Aggarwal, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh Sarma, Anjum Fakih, Alefia Kapadia, and Aman Maheshwari, among others.

Aman is seen portraying the role of Neeraj Bajwa in the show.

He is one such character in the show who tries his best to create problems for Priya.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aman who revealed some interesting things related to his personal and professional life.

Do you have a dream role? If yes, what is it?

I have a dream of playing one of the lead characters in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. I would love to play some important character if not the main lead. The most important thing is, I am a big fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. It’s my dream to work in a film which is directed by him.

Television has a variety of content but viewers love saas-bahu dramas more. What is your view on the same? And what kind of content would you love to see on TV?

Television has very versatile things to look at. Saas-bahu thing is going great because it's quite relatable. The viewers connect to them. I really like the concept of the new version of the modern family. How disintegrated these families are and the love, affection, jealousy, the feeling of betrayal, so there are so many emotions.

It is said that favouritism exists in Bollywood, do you think it exists in the television industry too? Has your career ever been affected because of it?

I don't know about favouritism as I just mind my own business. Lot of people say a lot of things and I think, if you are true to your work and are a good person, good work happens to you on and off. It is really important for me to concentrate on my work.

