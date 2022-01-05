EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Jitendra Nokewal aka Sid on his alternate career plan: I never had any Plan B because if you ever had a safety cushion to fall back, you would definitely fall

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Jitendra Nokewal is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor who is playing the role of Sid in the show is Shashi's younger brother.

Jitendra's character is not completely negative but has grey shades.

We have seen how Sid tried to trap Sandy and things could have escalated.

However, that storyline is still not complete and the viewers are wanting to see what lies ahead.

While Jitendra's presence is being missed on the show, he might soon come back with a bang and bring a huge twist to the story.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra who had some interesting things to share about his personal life apart from his acting career.

Whose character would you like to play in the show if you get a chance to cast yourself?

I can't take anyone's name as I would not be able to do justice to anybody else's role in the show. However, for once if I think, I would love to portray Ram or maybe Adi's character for that matter as their characters are just amazing.

If I were a girl, I would surely play Brinda's character. She is so good at it.

Are you expecting any change in Sid's character?

No, not really as Sid is just someone who is a spoilt brat. He doesn't think much before doing anything. In fact, he first does something without thinking and then regrets it later. Someone is always there to cover up his mistakes. Sid is a very impulsive guy and I am pretty sure he is going to remain the same. But if Sid and Sandy's track will once again be shown, there are chances maybe Sandy could change him. Let's see what happens.

Any alternate career option you thought of before taking up acting as your career?

I never really had an alternate career plan. I was always a creative guy. I have really enjoyed the process of filmmaking. I enjoy every aspect of it. I sometimes make my own films, I also direct and edit them myself. Acting is something I really love. So, I enjoy everything related to filmmaking. I never had a plan B. While I was doing my first show, one of my co-stars told me, "I never had a plan B because if you ever had a safety cushion to fall back, you would definitely fall." Those words really stuck with me.

Jitendra has previously done shows like Parvarrish Season 2, Vani Rani, among others.

