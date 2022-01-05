EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Jitendra Nokewal aka Sid on his alternate career plan: I never had any Plan B because if you ever had a safety cushion to fall back, you would definitely fall

Jitendra Nokewal who is seen playing Sid's character in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is being missed in the show. He might soon come back with a bang and bring a huge twist to the story.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 03:37
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Jitendra Nokewal aka Sid on his alternate career plan: I never had any Plan B because if

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Jitendra Nokewal is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The actor who is playing the role of Sid in the show is Shashi's younger brother. 

Jitendra's character is not completely negative but has grey shades. 

We have seen how Sid tried to trap Sandy and things could have escalated. 

However, that storyline is still not complete and the viewers are wanting to see what lies ahead. 

While Jitendra's presence is being missed on the show, he might soon come back with a bang and bring a huge twist to the story. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra who had some interesting things to share about his personal life apart from his acting career. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Look who's back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Whose character would you like to play in the show if you get a chance to cast yourself? 

I can't take anyone's name as I would not be able to do justice to anybody else's role in the show. However, for once if I think, I would love to portray Ram or maybe Adi's character for that matter as their characters are just amazing. 

If I were a girl, I would surely play Brinda's character. She is so good at it. 

Are you expecting any change in Sid's character? 

No, not really as Sid is just someone who is a spoilt brat. He doesn't think much before doing anything. In fact, he first does something without thinking and then regrets it later. Someone is always there to cover up his mistakes. Sid is a very impulsive guy and I am pretty sure he is going to remain the same. But if Sid and Sandy's track will once again be shown, there are chances maybe Sandy could change him. Let's see what happens. 

Any alternate career option you thought of before taking up acting as your career? 

I never really had an alternate career plan. I was always a creative guy. I have really enjoyed the process of filmmaking. I enjoy every aspect of it. I sometimes make my own films, I also direct and edit them myself. Acting is something I really love. So, I enjoy everything related to filmmaking. I never had a plan B. While I was doing my first show, one of my co-stars told me, "I never had a plan B because if you ever had a safety cushion to fall back, you would definitely fall." Those words really stuck with me. 

Jitendra has previously done shows like Parvarrish Season 2, Vani Rani, among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!

ritu vashistha Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Maanya Singh Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Jitendra Nokewal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 03:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Jitendra Nokewal aka Sid on his alternate career plan: I never had any Plan B because if you ever had a safety cushion to fall back, you would definitely fall
MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Jitendra Nokewal is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor who is playing the...
SHAADI VIBES! #AbhiRa's Jaimala to have background dancers too in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa, is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand...
Exclusive! Novels are a descriptive medium, whereas movies are a visual medium, so many changes had to be made: Addinath Kothare on the movie Chandramukhi
MUMBAI: Adinath Kothare is no doubt one of the most loved actors in the industry. We have seen some amazing characters...
Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar talk about returning to television, reveal how their vlogs would be shown on TV
MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following. The duo...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Preeta proves Karan innocent, slaps Prithvi in front of the entire family
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Anupama: AWW! Anuj pulls Anupama away from the crowd, Anupama blushes and hugs him tight
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Novels are a descriptive medium, whereas movies are a visual medium, so many changes had to be made: Addinath Kothare
Exclusive! Novels are a descriptive medium, whereas movies are a visual medium, so many changes had to be made: Addinath Kothare on the movie Chandramukhi
Latest Video