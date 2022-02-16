Wow! Look who's back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is ruling the TV screens. The show has recently witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Reena Agrawal plays the character of Vedika Mathur Babbar in the show. The actress was enjoying her break traveling to a different country. And now she is back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to rock her performance in the show. Look how excited she is to be back on the sets.

Check out the pic:

Fans were missing Vedika in the show and are super excited about her comeback on the set after a short break. Moreover, they are excited to see what will be her next plan to woo Ram.

Currently, in the show, we see that Brinda and Sara come up with some excuses and make Ram do the chores.

Further, this plan works like magic as Ram is seen helping Priya comb, button-up, and wear a scarf which makes the moment full of romance.

Ram and Priya feel awkward but at the same time like it too.

Getting so close to each other leaves both of them nervous.

Their intense eye-lock moments and soft touches make them love each other more.

Priya too trusts Ram and allows him to dress her up.

