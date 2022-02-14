EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Maanya Singh aka Sandy: I would like to play Ram Kapoor's character because I am like him in real life

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

The show has always been witnessing some interesting twists in the story that keeps the viewers hooked to the screen.

A lot of drama is in store for the viewers in the upcoming episode.

Maanya Singh plays a pivotal in the show of Sandy's character who is Priya's elder sister.

Maanya's character has gained lots of prominence over time and the viewers are loving how her character has shaped up.

The ardent viewers are now waiting to see more variations in Maanya's character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maanya who spoke about her character and much more.

The viewers have seen Sandy and Shivina on great terms. But with recent terms of events, do you feel their equation has changed?

They have always been friends. Sandy has seen sisterhood in Shivina. I am shown as a stubborn child. Sandy didn't like it when Shivina asked Sid to stay away from me. But she wanted to deal with everything in her way. After that, all this was resolved. But now, the bond between me and Shivina is not being shown much. I guess, now whatever scenes and the bonding is shown will be positive. There won't be any grudges between us.

How was your experience while shooting the sequence of Priya being rushed to hospital after the tragic accident?

I literally cried while shooting for the scene. It was my first scene after a long time on the set after I went on the break. I have seen Nakuul sir, Kanu mam and Priya di on TV. They are an inspiration.

Whenever I have scenes with Nakuul sir, I have a golden time. I am a big fan of him, so I admire him. I, Meera ma and Sara di were crying. I was crying for real and no one knew it. The situation was so intense that I truly cried even after using glycerine. The scene connected to me quite a lot.

If given a chance, whose character would you like to play from the show?

There are lots of characters I would like to play from the show. But if got a chance I would like to play Ram's character because I am like him in real life. I am very enduring. I was very childlike. Ram is also like this in the show. From the female characters, I look forward to playing Priya di's character. But I would like to play Vedika's character. I am very fascinated by her character. I just love her role in the show. The way Reena di is playing it, she is on fire. I was very excited about Reena's character. Finally, when she turned negative in the show, I told her that I always knew this would happen.

