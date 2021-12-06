EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Pranav Misshra opens up on his major INSPIRATION behind becoming an actor

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 hit the small screens a few months ago. The show is working wonders ever since then.

After the terrific season 1, Ekta Kapoor brought season 2 of the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars actors like Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Anjum Fakih, Abhinav Kapoor, Shubhaavi Choksey, Aman Maheshwari, Alefia Kapadia, Pranav Misshra, and Sneha Namanandi, among others in pivotal roles.

Pranav is seen playing the role of Akshay Sood aka Akki in the show.

The actor is seen as Shivina's husband and Priya's cousin brother.

Viewers are in love with Pranav's terrific acting and the current track is also focusing on Akshay and Shivina's life.

Pranav is being lauded for his amazing performance and the actor is quite happy with the response.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Pranav got candid about the show and many more things.

If not an actor, what would you be? Did you think about any alternate career choice before taking up acting?

I am quite an actor since my childhood. I was in second or third grade when I started performing in theatre. I have done so many stage plays. Also, I don't know anything else apart from acting and I don't even wish to do anything else. I'll be an actor all my life.

Who inspired you to be an actor?

As I mentioned, I used to act ever since my childhood and loved it. The way I was moving forward in this field and understanding it, I used to recognize my own talent and moved on towards excelling in this field. I always kept working on myself so that you compete with me and not anyone else.

