EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Pranav Misshra roped in for DD's Swaraj

Doordarshan is rolling out a new show titled Swaraj.

A lot of actors have been roped in for the show.

Well, the latest one to join the cast is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Pranav Misshra.

The actor who is currently seen as Akki In Sony TV's show will be seen in a pivotal role in Swaraj.

Nothing much is known about Pranav's character yet.

Pranav is known for his roles in shows like Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Internet Wala Love, Jodhaa Akbar, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, among others.

