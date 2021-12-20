EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Manraj Singh Sarma: Shubham is one such character who can even go against his mother Nandini for his own benefit

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The show started on a grand note a few months ago and the viewers are loving how the story is progressing.

Manraj Singh Sarma is impressing the audiences with his mind-blowing performance in the show.

The talented actor plays the role of Shubham Kapoor and his character is quite different from what he has played before

Manraj is trying his best to do total justice to his role.

The viewers are expecting some major dhamaka in the upcoming episodes as Shubham and Nandini had planned something massive against Akki.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manraj who spilled some exciting beans on the show and much more.

Do you remember any fan counter and how it turned out to be a memorable one post your joined Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

I had recently gone to Delhi to attend a wedding and there were a bunch of ladies who were seeing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. They saw me and referred to me as Shubhu. They literally complimented me and said that I am so bad in the show but I am really performing well. I was so delighted to hear this and very thankful for the same.

There were rumours about the show going off-air. What did you think about it?

Initially, when I heard about this, I thought, it was a joke. I got a few long messages from the fans on social media about the same. They were like you can't do this. How is this possible. I calmed them now and told them that nothing of this sort is going to happen.

Your views on Shubham's character...

Shubham's character is evolving at a fast pace and he is currently plotting so many things against Ram. Shubham and Nandini are the mother-son jodi who have been constantly the mastermind behind all this. He is someone who listens to his mother. However, when time will come, he will not think twice going against his mother for his own benefit. If he can plan against his step brother and for the matter of fact, against his sister, he can do the same with his mother as well.

