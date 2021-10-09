EXCLUSIVE! Bahu Begum fame Mehul Joseph ROPED in for Dangal Tv's Crime Alert

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from your favourite show on the small screens.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Swati Sharma roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

We are constantly reporting updates about various television shows and upcoming tracks of the same.

Well, now we have exclusive information about Dangal TV's most popular and watched show Crime Alert. Dangal TV’s Crime Alert has been airing different sets of crime stories to create awareness among the masses.

TellyChakkar has learned that the Bahu Begum actor Mehul Joseph has been locked for the show.

The actor will be seen playing a pivotal part in the show.

The creative of the show is Shekhar Srivastav who has been associated with shows like Gupta Brothers and innumerable others.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sachin Rai bags Dangal TV's Crime Alert



The casting was done by the esteemed director Pradeep Rite.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com