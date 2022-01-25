EXCLUSIVE! Bal Shiv: “I am always up for projects which are associated with Mahadev. For me, Lord Shiva is everything”, Actor Tej Sapru on joining Bal Shiv, his experience with the cast, and More! Read Inside!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings you Exclusive updates from the world of Television.

The mythological show Baal Shiv airs on &TV. As part of the show's cast, Aan Tiwari plays Baal Shiv, Mouli Ganguly plays Mahasati Anusuya, Siddharth Arora plays Mahadev, Shivya Pathania plays Devi Parvati, Krrip Kapur Suri plays Asur Andhak, and Praneet Bhatt plays Narad Muni.

Veteran Actor Tej Sapru has joined the star-studded cast of the show. As the actor who has portrayed every character across films, television, and OTT platforms, Tej Sapru will appear as Prajapati Daksh in &TV's Baal Shiv. In Shiv Gatha, this character plays a central role in bringing viewers high-voltage drama.

What made you agree to do the character of Daksh in Baal Shiv?

I am an ardent Shiv Bhakt. I am always up for projects which are associated with Mahadev. For me, Lord Shiva is everything, so when the makers of Baal Shiv approached me for the role, I did not even think twice and got on board with the show. Prajapati Daksh, the son of Lord Brahma, who was also known to be the supreme King of the Universe, is an extremely powerful and strong character. I feel blessed to be offered this role in Baal Shiv.

Tell us something about your experience being a part of Baal Shiv, how has it been working with the Baal Shiv, Aan Tiwari?

The entire cast of Baal Shiv is extremely talented and gifted. Each and every artist is creating magic on screen with their performances. The level of hard work that goes behind every scene is extremely inspiring, and as an artist, it is always uplifting to be a part of such an incredible team. Everyone is extremely fond of their roles, and we all share inputs to make each and every sequence extremely engaging. Aan, of course, is my favorite and we both sit and say the Shiv Kawach together. He is an exceptional child, a prodigy to say the least. He is blessed immensely by Lord Shiva and I love being with him and working on the set.

As Television is bringing in fresh concepts, any of them would you love to be a part of?

I always look forward to interesting subjects and characters and that is what interested me to be a part of Baal Shiv. I have been receiving appreciation for my part and the show from many of my fans across the country. As an actor, I look forward to captivating the audience with my performances and would love to continue doing so as long as I keep performing.

‘Bal Shiv’ Airs Monday to Friday at 8 pm on &TV channel.

