EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast, says, ''Till now, I get calls only for negative characters''

Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast for playing negative roles, shares how she misses Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Sneha Namanandi and much more.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 12:47
EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast, says, ''Till now, I get calls only for negative characte

MUMBAI: Aanchal Khurana is currently seen playing the role of Brinda Shekhawat in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress has been a pivotal part of the show and shares a great bond with Ram.

Brinda is someone who has always extended her support to Ram and Priya in every matter.

But now, as the show has taken the leap, Ram and Priya have separated but Brinda is still in support of Ram.

Brinda's character has seen a lot of changes as the show's story progressed.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aanchal who spoke about her personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: New TWIST! Ram uses Ishaan as a pawn to stop Vikrant-Sara’s wedding

Shivina's character exited from the show all of a sudden. The same has happened in many TV shows where makers planned the exit of characters overnight. How fair or unfair is it for actors as they might be out of work all of a sudden without notice?

Yes, the show witnessed a very big twist and we all are missing Sneha. She is a very lively girl, and also a pet and a coffee lover. Sneha was like a kid on the set. She was also everyone's favourite. Unfortunately, she had to exit the show.

Daily soaps get monotonous after a certain point. Do you feel the same?

Yes, daily soaps do get monotonous after a point as we all are now used to watching content on OTT platforms. There is something different to offer. But in TV shows, the concepts need to be dragged to keep the show going. It has always been like that.

Actors have often complained about getting typecast. Do you fear the same?

Yes, actors do get typecast. If I talk about my personal experience, I have witnessed the same. In my first show, my character turned negative. It became quite famous. I played the role of Charu. Post that, I never got an offer to play a positive role. Till now, I get the same roles. But here I am playing an extremely loveable and positive character. It's been a decade now to me and I feel actors shouldn't be stereotyped anymore.

Aanchal has previously starred in projects like Savdhaan India, Roadies (where she emerged as a winner for season 8), Meri Saasu Maa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Vedika arrested for rash driving, calls herself Ram’s fiancée

ritu vashistha Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Maanya Singh Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 12:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Surrogacy TWIST! Sai refuses Pakhi’s surrogacy leaving Virat surprised
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for huge drama in the upcoming episode. We have seen how...
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Soham Siddesh Kadam joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  A lot of new shows are...
Harphoul Mohini: Interesting! Mohini wonders how she will adjust in the new place with a new family
MUMBAI: The audience is looking forward to Colors TV’s ‘Harphoul Mohini’. It features Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, Amal...
Harphoul Mohini: Amazing! Harphoul and Mohini finally get their answer from nature
MUMBAI: The audience is looking forward to Colors TV’s ‘Harphoul Mohini’. It features Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, Amal...
Exclusive! “If you are playing a character you have to believe in it” Rajesh Khatter on playing other side in the web series Avrodh season 2
MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khattar is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space. We have seen some...
EXPLOSIVE! Mandana Karimi CRITICIZED for twerking in Burqa; details inside
MUMBAI: Mandana Karimi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has an impressive fan...
Recent Stories
Janhvi
Oops! Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor massively backlashed by the netizens for her recent attire, see reactions
Latest Video