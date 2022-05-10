EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Maanya Singh opens up on her FITNESS routine, shares about her cheats days and much more, says, ''I prefer home-cooked food more than eating outside"

Maanya Singh who plays the role of Sandy in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 gets candid about her fitness routine.
MUMBAI : Beautiful actress Maanya Singh is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva plays the role of Sandhya Sood aka Sandy in the show. 

Sandy is the youngest of the Sood sisters and her character is loved by the viewers. 

We have seen how the leap has brought a lot of twists and turns in the story. 

The leap has brought several changes in each and every character and also the storyline has changed a lot. 

While we have often spoken to Maanya about the show. But in an exclusive interview, the actress got candid about her fitness routine. 

Let's take a look:

How has fitness changed your life?

Honestly, I have always been in fitness. My mother was a yoga teacher and my father was also from a physical education background. I have done gymming, yoga and also played a lot of sports games for my fitness. Also, I am a dancer. I don't get much time at times, so I dance just to lose weight. I can't live without dance. I also do surya namaskar.  

Fitness has changed my life in a very certain way. I used to fall ill a lot. But after taking care of my fitness, I feel very healthy. I won't say that it has completely changed but it's there and it's constant. 

Do you prefer hardcore gymming or working out at home?

I prefer both because both things are according to people's schedules. Some people like to go to the gym and some prefer working out at home. Both are correct. Since I have a hectic schedule, I prefer working out at home. I am a bit lazy, so I prefer working out at the gym. Before this show, I used to go to the gym and work out. I used to attend zumba and dance classes. 

Fitness and diet both go hand in hand. How do you plan your diet? Do you believe in having cheat meals?

It's true! For me, diet doesn't mean giving up eating. I can't do it. One can give up junk food to stay healthy. It is necessary to have a balanced and nourishing diet. The most important thing is to eat food on time. People are not able to do it. There are very few people who manage that. I always try to manage this and I am able to do it as my mom takes care of my eating schedule. I don't eat anything after 9 pm. But when I have night shifts, I skip my meals. 

I would like to say that one should always keep a check on the meal and time at what you eat. I don't believe in staying fit by just giving up food. Everything is important for the body. 

I eat very less outside food. I prefer eating home-cooked food. I do have my cheat days when I go out with my friends. 

