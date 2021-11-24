MUMBAI : EXCLUSIVE! 'Balika Vadhu 2 was an apt choice for my come back' - Randeep Rai on playing Anand in the show, his come back, and more

We got in touch with Randeep and asked him about the show. Randeep had some interesting insights to share on agreeing to the show and more.

What was the reason to agree to the show for your comeback on TV?

I have always believed that every project I pick needs to have a unique essence to it. Talking about Balika Vadhu 2, the show has been loved by the audience, I had no reason to say no. Instead, Balika Vadhu 2 has been an apt choice for my comeback on television.

Was there any kind of pressure with the responsibility of playing Anand?

I am quite chill in reality. Talking about the responsibility, there isn't any pressure as such. I am just hopeful that I would receive more love than what I got while doing Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Were there any differences or similarities between Sameer and Anand?

Sameer and Randeep were quite similar as I could relate to the age and qualities of the characters. Now, with Anand, I can relate myself as just like the character he is a sweet, positive guy, has a great smile. Well, I can't wait to receive the reaction from the viewers.

Well, we can't wait to see Anand on-screen, and you all?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.