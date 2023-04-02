Exclusive! Balwinder’s plan to flop in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi

Malishka preps for Grah Pravesh while the family members question her decision. Ayush asks her how she will perform Grah Pravesh if she isn’t even married.
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.  The current track of the show revolves around Lakshmi trying to get Kamli married to Balwinder.

In the previous episode, Malishka preps forGrah Pravesh while the family members question her decision. Ayush asks her how she will perform Grah Pravesh if she isn’t even married.

In the upcoming episode, things are not going to go well for Balwinder as Rano, Shalu and Bani will be standing strong against him.

Balwinder’s plan is going to flop and Bajwa girls are going to put him in big shock. Shalu will tell him that she was not at all scared of him but now there’s no way to be scared of him as Rishi is standing with Lakshmi.

Will Balwinder have another move up his sleeve?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

