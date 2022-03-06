EXCLUSIVE! Banni Chow Home Delivery is an opportunity to boost my career: Neha Rana

MUMBAI: Neha Rana is not only beautiful but also has a talented personality.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Tanishq Rana and Stuti Trivedi BAG Sony LIV's Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi

While she was earlier seen in Colors’ Choti Sardaarrni, she will now mark her entry into Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she spoke to us about her experience shooting for the show.

Take a look:

How has your experience been shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery?

It is going lovely so far. Everyone is so humble and I am also getting to learn a lot of things. I have worked with the team before for Choti Sardaarrni and when you are with the same company and the same crew again, and my set is right next to the set of Choti Sardaarrni, so I don’t feel like there is any difference.

What is your take on Choti Sardaarrni?

Well, I had something else to take up and hence I had to quit that show. Otherwise it was a great show and a journey for me.

What made you give a nod for this role?

The production house is great, it is coming on a good and a very popular GEC, and when they gave me a brief about my character, I thought that this is going to give me a great opportunity in my career. I have quite a good layer to my personality on-screen which will be revealed in the time to come.

The shows you are doing and have done are on prime time and on extremely popular platforms. This is a great boost to an actor in himself. What is your take on the same?

I completely feel blessed and since we have got a prime time show, it comes with a lot of responsibility. You cannot take a break for a second and one needs to be mentally prepared. But I am grateful to be a part of the show.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Rana replaces Sonal Vengurlekar in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Well said Neha!

