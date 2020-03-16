Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Ansh Gupta to be part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4

Now we bring to you another update from the show. Barrister Babu fame Ansh Gupta will be a part of this show. We don’t know much about his character right now but we are sure you’ll are already anticipating another dhamakedaar season.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 00:39
Ansh Gupta

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the telly world. A lot of entries and exits are happening and many shows are returning with their new seasons.

As you’ll already know, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is returning with another season for its viewers and we are sure the audience is super excited.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor will be reuniting for the 4th season of the show and have already begun the shoot for the same. Their chemistry was so adored by the nation that another season was inevitable

Along with Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan, Mehul Nisar will also be seen on the show.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4 Niti Taylor Parth Samthaan
