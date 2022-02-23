EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Arina Dey to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sony SAB has some of the most amazing shows that never fail to entertain us.

Maddam Sir is one of them that has been successfully running on the small screens for almost 2 years now.

The show stars Gulki Joshi, Bhavika Sharma, Yukti Kapoor, Priyanshu Singh, Rahil Azam, and Sonali Naik in the lead roles.

The show has also witnessed new entries with each and every track.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Arina Dey is all set to enter the show.

ALSO READ: Oh no! Maddam Sir’s Rahil Azim lashes out at Yukti Kapoor, calls her this! Find out more!

Nothing much has been known about Arina's character in the show.

Arina is known for her roles in shows like Barrister Babu, Muskaan, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Laal Ishq among others.

This series revolves around four female police officers who work at a Mahila police station which consists of SHO Haseena Mallik, SI Karishma Singh, Head Constable Pushpa Singh, Constable Santosh Sharma, and Constable Cheetah Chaturvedi. They are helped by a prisoner-turned-spy Billu Champat.

Maddam Sir is a cop-comedy action television series that premiered on 24 February 2020 on Sony SAB. It is also digitally on SonyLIV. The show is produced by Jay Mehta under the banner Jay Production.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: Twist! Bulbul Pandey enters Mahila Police Thana to arrest Santosh over online fraud case



