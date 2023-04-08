EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Dev Aditya to play the lead in Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for our avid readers!

Dangal TV launched a new show titled Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein sometime back, and has other shows on air like Crime Alert, Nath, Sindoor Ki Keemat, and Mann Sundar.

Mann Sundar is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai.

We had previously reported that Nancy Roy and Simran Tomar are roped in for pivotal roles. One will play the lead while another actress will be seen as parallel lead in the show.

We also reported about actor Mukesh Choudhary entering the show in the character of Pinku.

And now, another actor is all set to play a pivotal role.

Actor Dev Aditya will be seen in a pivotal role in the drama series. He will be playing one of the leads in the show.

Dev is popularly known for his role in Barrister Babu.

He has also starred in projects like Chal Yaar Goa Chalte Hai and Dulhan Banunga Shaadi Karunga.

Mann Sundar has recently witnessed a leap of 20 years.

Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria are the lead actors while Amitabh Ghanekar, Palak Jain, Kajal Khanchandani, and Geeta Bisht are in the supporting roles for the serial.

