Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Diksha Tiwari enters Sony Sab’s cop-comedy ‘Maddam Sir’

MUMBAI: AB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which witnesses popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will once again welcome a new member. We bring to you another exciting update from the show.

The show will soon see another entry. Diksha Tiwary will be seen in this cop-comedy. Details about her character are still unknown. She is famous for her stint in Barrister Babu.

However, we are sure the show won’t fail its audience when it comes to entertainment and her character will surely add more spice to the show.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

Jay Mehta has backed shows like Jiji Maa and Indiawaali Maa among many others.

