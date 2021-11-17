EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Pallavi Mukherjee, Sushil Khosla and Harsha Gupte roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

We’ve always been at the forefront of bringing all the latest updates about various television shows and upcoming tracks of the same.

Dangal TV's Crime Alert is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen.

The crime series highlights some spine-chilling incidents which keep the viewers glued to the screen.

Well, now we have exclusive information about the show's next star cast for the upcoming episode.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Swati Sharma roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

Pallavi Mukherjee, Harsha Gupte and Sushil Khosla are roped in for the upcoming episode.

Pallavi is known for her role in Colors' show Barrister Babu. Meanwhile, Sushil and Harsha have also been a part of several TV shows in the past.

The episode is produced under Masterstroke Production by Soham Master who is a renowned producer in Gujarat.

The casting is done by ace casting director Janet Ellis Prajapati's casting agency Janet's Casting Hub.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Udit Shukla, Harsha Gupte, and Kaveri Ghosh to be seen in Dangal TV's Crime Alert