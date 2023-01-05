Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Pravisht Mishra to play the lead in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is on a roll today as we have already given some great news to our ardent followers.

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Many tv shows have also witnessed leaps which has seen new actors joining the cast while some actors making an exit from the shows.

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set for another big entry.

Well, the show will see actor Pravisht Mishra entering the show soon post the leap.

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra are playing the lead roles.

As per sources, Pravisht will be seen playing the lead and he will soon be entering the show.

Nothing much is known about Pravisht's character yet.

Pravisht is best known for his roles in shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Barrister Babu, Banni Chow Home Delivery and many more.

