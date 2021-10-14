EXCLUSIVE! 'Barrister Babu had the potential to stay longer', Trilochan Kaka aka Rishi Khurana REVEALS this on Barrister Babu going OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another refreshing update from your favourite show on Colors TV that is Barrister Babu.

Yes, it is true Barrister Babu will be going off-air, the show will be replaced by Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh starrer Sirf Tum. We got in touch with Trilochan kaka aka Rishi Khurana and asked him about his reaction.

What was your reaction to the news of the show going off-air?

We all knew it would end one day, but I think this was not the right time as numbers were also good, yes we were lacking but I guess it is the channel's call and we just need to move on. I actually thought the show would have lasted for 3-4 years as its storyline has been absolutely unique.

What is that fondest memory that you are taking from Barrister Babu?

A lot of relations and I have learnt a lot of things, I have understood how important is teamwork and that bond despite all the creative differences and twists behind the scenes we all worked and grew together. It was a really lovely team. I am surely going to miss the bond that we have seen. It was a good show, well thought of something that is created very rarely. I am surely going to miss being Trilochan. The show has left a darker mark on me, the makers let me grow more as Trilochan. All of us used to learn from each other.

Talking about Trilochan, tell us something about it

Being a seasoned actor, you usually finish a project and move on to another but Trilochan was a process. I used to often try to analyse myself as an actor. I have always believed that how in my childhood there were shows whose characters made a mark like Malgudi days, Shaktimaan, such shows. Those characters left an impact on the viewers so I would call Trilochan one of them. I feel fortunate to be able to portray the character for this long time.

I have grown up with the show as a human being. I have a close bond with Pravisht. I have had close bonds with my previous co-stars as well but I see my younger version in Pravisht and this has been a special bond.

We would love to see you and Pravisht in another show together

You wouldn't believe it when we came to know about the show going off-air, Pravisht told me 'Bhaiya main kisse puchunga'. He always asks me while doing the take that did he do it well as if I would tell him that it's not rightly done then we would discuss and then he would go for another take. He used to usually do we, this chemistry this bond was similar with Aurra as well. We knew what the other one is thinking. I am surely going to miss that bond.

We do wish that Barrister Babu gets a sequel to the show

