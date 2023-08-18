Exclusive! Barsatein’s Kevin Charadva to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible!

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.
Puspa

MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star the showThe show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Child Actor Kevin Charadva is all set to enter Pushpa Impossible.

Kevin is a very popular child actor, known to showcase his talent in a variety of genres.

The child star has been a part of shows like Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, RadhaKrishn, Imlie, Bekaboo, and Barsatein and as per reports has also been a part of many popular movies in the Marathi film Industry.

Are you excited to see Kevin on the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

