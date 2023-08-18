Exclusive! Barsatein’s Kevin Charadva to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible!

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star the showThe show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

As per sources, Child Actor Kevin Charadva is all set to enter Pushpa Impossible.

Kevin is a very popular child actor, known to showcase his talent in a variety of genres.

The child star has been a part of shows like Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, RadhaKrishn, Imlie, Bekaboo, and Barsatein and as per reports has also been a part of many popular movies in the Marathi film Industry.

