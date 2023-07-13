Exclusive! Barun Sobti finally breaks his silence on working with Sanaya Irani and reveals if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season four is on the cards

Barun Sobti is one of the most loved and successful actors in the entertainment industry TellyChakkar went live with Barun Sobti and asked him if he would ever team up with Sanaya Irani and if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4 with ever be made?
Barun Sobti

MUMBAI: Barun Sobti is a huge name in the entertainment industry and he has a massive fan following.

He rose to fame with his stint in the serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? With his character
Arnav Singh Raizada became a household name.

His chemistry with Sanaya Irani is still loved and remembered by the fans and they miss watching them together.

They are considered one of the most iconic on–screen pairs on television.

The actor had back-to-back releases this year with Asur 2 and Badtameez Dil, and both shows have received a good response from the audiences. The actor’s performance in both the OTT series is being loved by one and all.

Soon, he would be seen in the web series, Khora, Bhavandar, and Donali where he would be lead of these shows and the fans are excited to see him on screen.

TellyChakkar went live with Barun Sobti and asked him if he would ever team up with Sanaya Irani and if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4 will ever be made.

Barun on working with Sanaya said “The thing is that this does come up much but we both are very busy with the things we are doing and I completely understand the emotion, I can say hopefully, the paths are very different as he is working other sets of actors and I am working with other actors and I am busy with that, and whatever we work on are not small stake things so they take away all the attention and someday I will write a story for two old souls”

The actor also spoke about Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4 is on the cards or not, the said  “I doubt that will happen, I don’t think it will take place, I won’t do it but I can’t see it happening”

Well, there is no doubt Barun and Sanaya is one the most famous and loved on-screen couples and they have a crazy fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sanaya Irani Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4 Ridhi Dogra Asur 2 Badtameez Dil Barun Sobti Minissha Lamba Mallika Dua Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Tu Hai Mera Sunday Digital News TellyChakkar
