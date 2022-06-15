Exclusive! Bazaar fame Rajdeep Singh Kharoud roped in for Sony Sab's Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul

We have exclusively learnt that Bollywood actor Bazaar fame Rajdeep Singh  Kharoud has been roper in for Sony Sab's - Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Rajdeep Singh

MUMBAI :

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

We have exclusively learnt Bollywood actor Bazaar fame Rajdeep Singh Kharoud has been roped n for Sony Sab's - Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

The details regarding his role are not yet revealed to us. But we shall soon update you on the same. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ishq Subhan Allah actor Ayush Shrivastava roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show

The show will be produced by Peninsula Pictures, who has produced several hit shows like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Seasons 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and Mayavi Maling.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar


 

Hunza Sabir Sony Sab alibaba daastan-e-kaabul Hero - Gayab Mode On Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Paramavatar Shri Krishna Vishkanya Dev Seasons 1 and 2 Nima Denzongpa Mayavi Maling TellyChakkar Peninsula Pictures TellyChakkar
