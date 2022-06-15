Exclusive! Bazaar fame Rajdeep Singh Kharoud roped in for Sony Sab's Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

We have exclusively learnt Bollywood actor Bazaar fame Rajdeep Singh Kharoud has been roped n for Sony Sab's - Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

The details regarding his role are not yet revealed to us. But we shall soon update you on the same.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ishq Subhan Allah actor Ayush Shrivastava roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show

The show will be produced by Peninsula Pictures, who has produced several hit shows like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Seasons 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and Mayavi Maling.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar



