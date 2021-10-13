EXCLUSIVE! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Rishikaa Singh Chandel roped in for Azaad's Love Panti

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that various channels are launching many new shows these days.

Azaad, which is one of the most popular channels, is all set to launch another show soon.

The new show is titled Love Panti and will be bankrolled by Mahesh Pandey's production house.

TellyChakkar had previously reported about Gaurav Sareen playing the lead role in the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Rishikaa Singh Chandel has been roped in for the show.

Rishikaa has done shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Vidya, Nayi Soch, C.I.D., Savdhaan India, and Crime Patrol.

