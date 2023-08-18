EXCLUSIVE! Bharati Patil on being a part of GHKKPM post the leap: I didn't have a problem continuing, I will be there as long as the show is going on, the production team has been very honest with me and I wanted to be the same

MUMBAI: Bharati Patil is a known name in the Marathi industry. She has been a part of the showbiz world for years now and managed to create a name for herself.

The talented actress has majorly worked in Marathi films, theatre and TV shows.

While she got a lot of fame with her stints in for her previous projects, Bharati became a household name for her role Ashwini Chavan in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress portrayed Virat aka Neil Bhatt's mother in the show and she became one of the most loved mother and mother-in-law of the television industry.

As the show has now taken a leap, Bharati's character is one of them which has been revived apart from Bhavani kaku and Ninad Chavan.

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to interact with Bharati who spoke about her role so far, her experience with the new cast, her take on leap and much more.

As we all know that the show took a generation leap with the old star cast making an exit and new characters making their way to the new storyline, when asked Bharati about the kind of response she has seen from the fans for the show post leap, she said, ''The entire unit had made this show reach to a whole new level, be it writer, director, producer, actor and everyone else. It will take some time for the new actors to reach new heights. All the new artists which have been a part of the show post the leap are fabulous.''

She added, ''I won't lie but even I wasn't satisfied when I started watching a few episodes after the leap. But then I realised that I am not liking it because it's taking time for me to connect to it. But the show caught the pace after a few episodes. Now I know that the show has caught the grip but it will take some more time for people to get hooked to it.''

We all have seen how the show's story is currently concentrating on the Bhosle family in the show while the viewers miss the presence of the Chavan family.

Shedding light on the same and her thoughts before being a part of the leap, Bharati said, ''My thought was that nobody from the previous cast was there post the leap except for me, Kishori Shahane and Shailesh Datar. So, I thought there is no problem continuing with the show as I have been a part of it ever since the beginning and it is my responsibility to stay. We did not have any issues from the makers or anything. We are blessed with good people and why leave the show? I will be there as long as the show is going on. The production team has been very honest with me and I should also show the same kind of response to them.''

She added, ''About a month and half ago, we were told that only three characters will be revived from the show post the leap. I understood that Savi is the heroine and the story will be focussed on her and her family. There won't be much story that is focussed on the heroine's family. When I was told that they are adapting the show's story from the Marathi show Swabimaan, so I was quite sure that I am portraying the heroine's mother's role. And Kishori ji is portraying the heroine's father's role as per Swabhimaan. So, we very well know the longevity of the role. I was happy with that. It feels great that the show is going ahead in the right manner. We have given enough to the show before and our characters are well-utilised in the show. It's not good to be greedy. We are definitely going to get to do nice scenes further. The new star cast is leading the storyline and they are definitely going to take it to the paradise.''

