EXCLUSIVE! Bharati Patil opens up on GHKKPM's leap, says, ''It has moved forward for 20 years but only one page of the story is unfolded'', shares her views on the show focussing on Marathi culture and much more

Bharati Patil opens up doing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin taking a leap, reveals how the storyline will only now focus on the leads and the new family and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 11:02
Bharati Patil

MUMBAI:  Renowned actress Bharati Patil is a known name in the Marathi industry. 

The actress has been a part of the entertainment world for years now and managed to create a name for herself. 

Bharati has majorly worked in Marathi films, theatre and also many popular TV shows.

While she got a lot of fame with her stints in for her previous projects, Bharati became a household name for her role Ashwini Chavan in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress portrayed Virat aka Neil Bhatt's mother in the show and she became one of the most loved mother and mother-in-law of the television industry. 

As the show has now taken a leap, Bharati's character is one of them which has been revived apart from Bhavani kaku and Ninad Chavan. 

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to interact with Bharati who spoke about the show's Marathi culture, Chavan family's presence and much more. 

The show's story is about a Marathi family, being a Maharshtrian herself, Bharati reveals her thoughts on portraying a role which belongs to her real life family background.

Bharati said, ''The creative team just takes the story of a certain family background and takes 20 to 30% of that culture. Also, they have to show a lot of things as India has different religions but all stay with unity. So, for example, when we showed the track where the ladies celebrate Vat Purnima, the festival is celebrated by Maharashtrian but our outfit was Bihari. This is because other castes follow this tradition. So there is nothing wrong and in fact, it connects them.''

She added, ''The one thing which I have added to my character being a Maharashtrian is that I used to speak Hindi in Marathi tone. I used to love it. We were asked not to use more Marathi words because many people won't be able to connect across the country.''

Bharati also opens up on the show taking a leap of 20 years and showing how the actors have aged, the talented actress said, ''Yes, the story has moved 20 years forward but it is shown in a very mature way. The story has moved 20 years forward but it's like only one page of the story is unfolded. We have given our contribution as an artist to the new storyline. I am just a bridge between the two families. I would be coming and going in the show on regular intervals. I like it and I will be there till the show ends.''

The show is now focusing on the Bhosale family. 

Revealing her thoughts on this, Bharati said, ''The story always gets the major highlight where the lead actors' reside in the storyline. The show's heroine is currently in Pune, so the story is shown over there. That's the rule. It is then all about the leads and the male actor's family. If the makers show us, it will make no sense and people won't even like it.''

EXCLUSIVE! Bharati Patil opens up on GHKKPM's leap, says, ''It has moved forward for 20 years but only one page of the story is unfolded'', shares her views on the show focussing on Marathi culture and much more
