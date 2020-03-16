MUMBAI: EXCLUSIVE! Bhavika Sharma opens up on the social media response for Maddam Sir, reveals the viewers will get to see some great scenes between Santosh and Cheetah in the upcoming months

Sony SAB's popular cop-comedy Maddam Sir has been successfully running on the small screens for almost two years now.

The show stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, Sonali Naik, Priyanshu Singh in pivotal roles.

Maddam Sir is a light-hearted cop-drama with a dash of comedy that leaves the viewers delighted.

Audiences love to see this daily soap that not only makes them smile but also gives a great social message.

The two-year-long journey has been great for the entire team.

Bhavika is seen playing the role of Santosh Sharma in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bhavika who spoke about the show and much more.

What kind of response do you get from the viewers on social media for portraying Santosh Sharma's character?

The response I get from social media is amazing. The fans are loving everyone so much. I am very happy. Fans share beautiful edits, meet us personally, send gifts. It feels so good.

Do you ever find your character getting monotonous?

No, not at all. We have a great team of direction and writers. The entire team is so good that they make sure not to make anyone's character look monotonous. They have tried to add different flavours to each character. I think I am happy playing Santosh's character.

Fans are willing to see Santosh and Cheetah uniting forever in the show. What is your take on this?

The viewers will see some great scenes between Santosh and Cheetah. She will soon realise that Cheetah loves her a lot. This has never happened in the last two years but will happen now. I would want the viewers to continue watching the show to witness more scenes of Santosh and Cheetah.

