Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma reveals how she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and whether she was apprehensive before singing the show

Bhavika Sharma is one of the known actresses on television and has a good fan following. These days, she is seen as “Savi” in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how she bagged the show and was she apprehensive before signing it.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 07:00
Bhavika

MUMBAI: Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

As we know, the show has taken a leap and a completely new star cast is introduced. Bhavika is playing one of the leads.

She is essaying the character of the grown-up “Savi” and the audience are liking her in this new role.

Bhavika is also known for her roles in serials like Maddam Sir, Parvarrish - Season 2, Jiji Maa etc.

ALSO READ :OH NO! Bhavika Sharma to quit Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir?

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how she bagged the show and if she was apprehensive before signing it as it was a successful show already.

How did you bag the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'?

I didn’t expect that I would bag the show because I had recorded the audition from my house. That very day, I recorded two more auditions. Eventually, I got a call back. Within one week’s time, I got a call about the work shifts, but I didn’t know whether I was finalized. Finally, I was officially told that I bagged it. I shot for the serial, the serial went on air and the rest is history. 

Were you scared to take up the offer as the show has already made a place in the audience’s heart?

I was very excited but at the same time, I was nervous because it's already a hit show. There were major responsibilities of portraying the role nicely, so that the audience liked you. But, I feel that if you work hard, and put your whole heart into it, the result will be positive and the audience will love your performance eventually.

Tell us something about your character.

Savi is just like how she was when she was little. She is a very joyful character. But also, she knows how to get her work done. She dreams to become an IPS officer and to achieve the goal, she is willing to do everything she can. 

Well, though the audience would miss the old cast, they are loving the new one and gave it a thumbs up.

Bhavika as “Savi” is loved by the audience and slowly, she is becoming a household name.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Maddam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma’s nickname at home will really leave you splits, check it out

 

Bhavika Sharma Shakti Arora Sumit Singh reeva kamble Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma spoiler TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Sahiba leaves the Brar mansion to study in a hostel
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Pandya Store: Major Upcoming Dhoka! Natasha’s real love to be betrayed by Dhawal’s hidden intentions
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama’s masterplan to trap Adhik
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hilarious! Dulquer Salmaan reveals about being surprised with the fact that Ajay Devgn pranks his co-stars
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is popular for playing pranks on his co-actors during the shoot of his films. But...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat’s trick works, Angad leaves with no hope
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh no! Kunal misunderstands Vandana, assumes her to be responsible for his sister's injuries
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Dulquer
Hilarious! Dulquer Salmaan reveals about being surprised with the fact that Ajay Devgn pranks his co-stars
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ashish
OMG! “I think Toshu itself is very challenging character and if you look at the three years of the show, he has shown a range of emotions”, Ashish Mehrotra aka Toshu of Anupama talks about the upcoming twists, the environment on set and more
Paras Arora
Exclusive! “Veer that we have seen till now, the one who stays happy and makes other people happy, won’t stay the same”, Paras Arora on the upcoming track of Dil Diyaan Gallaan and the change of character in Veer
Yukti Kapoor
WOW! Yukti Kapoor on her show Keh Doon Tumhein: “I hope our show attracts the viewers because of the beautiful locations where we have shot the scenes
Anupama Solanki
Anupama Solanki shares how Jamtara helped her escape fraud
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: LOL! Amitabh Bachchan reveals what Jaya Bachchan is up to when he goes home after the show
Amitabh
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan has made some shocking revelations while hosting the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, check it out