Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma reveals how she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and whether she was apprehensive before singing the show

MUMBAI: Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

As we know, the show has taken a leap and a completely new star cast is introduced. Bhavika is playing one of the leads.

She is essaying the character of the grown-up “Savi” and the audience are liking her in this new role.

Bhavika is also known for her roles in serials like Maddam Sir, Parvarrish - Season 2, Jiji Maa etc.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how she bagged the show and if she was apprehensive before signing it as it was a successful show already.

How did you bag the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'?

I didn’t expect that I would bag the show because I had recorded the audition from my house. That very day, I recorded two more auditions. Eventually, I got a call back. Within one week’s time, I got a call about the work shifts, but I didn’t know whether I was finalized. Finally, I was officially told that I bagged it. I shot for the serial, the serial went on air and the rest is history.

Were you scared to take up the offer as the show has already made a place in the audience’s heart?

I was very excited but at the same time, I was nervous because it's already a hit show. There were major responsibilities of portraying the role nicely, so that the audience liked you. But, I feel that if you work hard, and put your whole heart into it, the result will be positive and the audience will love your performance eventually.

Tell us something about your character.

Savi is just like how she was when she was little. She is a very joyful character. But also, she knows how to get her work done. She dreams to become an IPS officer and to achieve the goal, she is willing to do everything she can.

Well, though the audience would miss the old cast, they are loving the new one and gave it a thumbs up.

Bhavika as “Savi” is loved by the audience and slowly, she is becoming a household name.

