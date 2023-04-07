Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma reveals how she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and whether she was apprehensive before singing the show

Bhavika Sharma is one of the known actresses on television and she has a good fan following. These days, she is seen as “Savi” in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how she bagged the show and was she apprehensive before signing it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 06:30
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

As we know, the show has taken a leap and a completely new star cast in introduced. Bhavika is playing one of the leads.

She is essaying the character of the grown-up “Savi” and the audience are liking her in this new role.

Bhavika is also known for her roles in serials like Maddam Sir, Parvarrish - Season 2, Jiji Maa etc.

ALSO READ :  OH NO! Bhavika Sharma to quit Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir?

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how she bagged the show and if she was apprehensive before signing it as it was a successful show already.

How did you bag the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'?

I didn’t expect that I would bag the show because I had recorded the audition from my house. That very day, I recorded two more auditions. Eventually, I got a call back. Within one week’s time, I got a call about the work shifts, but I didn’t know whether I was finalized. Finally, I was officially told that I bagged it. I shot for the serial, the serial went on air and the rest is history.

Were you scared to take up the offer as the show has already made a place in the audience’s heart?

I was very excited but at the same time, I was nervous because it's already a hit show. There were major responsibilities of portraying the role nicely, so that the audience like you. But, I feel that if you work hard, and put your whole heart into it, the result will be positive and audience will love your performance eventually.

Tell us something about your character.

Savi is just like how she was when she was little. She is a very joyful character. But also, she knows how to get her work done. She dreams to become an IPS officer and to achieve the goal, she is willing to do everything she can.

Well, though the audience would miss the old cast, they are loving the new one and gave it a thumbs up.

Bhavika as “Savi” is loved by the audience and slowly, she is becoming a household name.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Maddam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma’s nickname at home will really leave you splits, check it out

 


    

 

Bhavika Sharma Shakti Arora Sumit Singh reeva kamble Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma spoiler TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu:Oh No! Tanisha poisons Ayaan’s mind against Faltu
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Faltu:Oh No! Tanisha and Ruhaan play a dirty game to separate Faltu and Ayaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Katha Ankahee:What! Viaan admitted to the hospital, Katha rushes to see him
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma reveals how she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and whether she was apprehensive before singing the show
MUMBAI : Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Pandya house batwara to create huge drama
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Ishaan holds a huge grudge against his parents
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Danish Pandor
Exclusive! “Avika Gor is a beautiful talent and a great human being; I was not at all nervous during the kissing scene because that was the demand of the movie” - Danish Pandor
Latest Video
Related Stories
12 lead actors who made an exit from their shows
Shocking! 12 lead actors who made an exit from their shows, leaving the fans upset
Saksham Shringirishi roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
Exclusive! Lag Jaa Gale’s Saksham Shringirishi roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
Pandya Store’s Raanav Sharma roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Raanav Sharma roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
Ananya Gambhir to enter Colors Udaariyaan!
Exclusive! Child Actors Ruhaan Kapoor and Ananya Gambhir to enter Colors Udaariyaan!
journey comes to an end soon
OMG! Kanwar Dhillon pens an emotional note as he confirms his exit from Pandya Store, says, “my career's best journey comes to an end soon”
gum
KYA BAAT HAI! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma's throwback audition video is too beautiful to be missed