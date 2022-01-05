EXCLUSIVE! Bhuj fame Shravani Goswami to ENTER &TV's Baal Shiv

MUMBAI: We are back with exciting news for all our ardent readers.

BAAL SHIV is produced by one of the most celebrated production houses Essel Vision. They are well known for their blockbuster Reality Shows on Zee TV and who can forget the magic of Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah.

Essel Vision is back with a mythological show for their fans on &TV. A little birdie told us that Bhuj actress Shravani Goswami is all set to enter Baal Shiv as Devi Prastuti (Sati's mother) in the show.

It will be interesting to see how the actor shall add his spark to the show.

