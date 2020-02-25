News

Exclusive: BIG FIGHT between Sanjjanaa and Jasleen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Feb 2020 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Post the success of Bigg Boss 13, Colors’ rolled out a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

The show is on the lines of a swayamvar wherein Paras and Shehnaaz are hunting for their prospective life partners.

TellyChakkar wrote about Shehnaaz saving Rohanpreet Singh and Indeep Bakshi and Shehnaaz saving Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu.

Now in tonight’s episode viewers can look forward to major showdown between female suitors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu.

Sanjjanaa was asking the other contestants for tea. Seeing her concern for others Jasleen found it fake and called her chamcha. Jasleen also said that she is doing all this to gain attention of Paras and other contestants. This did not go down well with Sanjjanaa and both ended up with having a major fight.

Looks like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is slowly turning into a battleground! 

Tags Colors Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill Paras Chhabra Swayamvar Sanjjanaa Galrani Jasleen Matharu TellyChakkar

