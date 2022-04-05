EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss BFFs Pratik Sahejpal and Nishant Bhat to grace the stage of Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: Tellychakkaris back with yet another update from the telly world.

Bharti Singh and Harsh are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra as hosts and producers.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show, was launched on a grand scale. Karan Kundrra, Nishant, and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen having fun on the show.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

As per sources, Pratik Sahejpal and Nishant Bhat yet again will be gracing the show and having some fun time with Bharti – Harsh and the audience.

We have seen both the dappers /earlier in the show and this time it will be major fun in the show.

Well, the upcoming episode of the show will be super entertaining which will leave the audience in splits.

