Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Vishal Kotian wants to peek into THIS Bollywood superstar’s closet! Find Out who?

MUMBAI: The actor, Vishal Kotian has made a place for himself in the telly town.

He rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Birbal in the show Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. He also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction shocked the audience as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the show the right way. He was entertaining the audience and trying to build true relationships in the house.

ALSO READ: Amazing! Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian gifts his father a new car worth Rs 15 lakh on his birthday

But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show all of a sudden, and his fans were highly disappointed.

Since his Bigg Boss stint, Vishal has been busy with music videos and brand shoots.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at the Indian Telly Streaming Awards and when asked about if given a chance which celebrity’s wardrobe would he want to peek into.

Without even missing a beat Vishal took Ranveer Singh’s name and said that Ranveer Singh is his biggest inspiration and he inspires him in every which way, and his fashion sense is very bold and very cool. He also hilariously replied that he is tired of wearing old dupes of Gucci and Versace and he would love to wear the original things from Ranveer’s collection.

Vishal’s name has also been floating for a guest appearance in the newest season of Bigg Boss 16. But there is no confirmation yet.

But it will be very interesting to see Vishal on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Amazing! Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian gifts his father a new car worth Rs 15 lakh on his birthday