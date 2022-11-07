Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 scrapped this year, Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from the end of September

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game over there also and became the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is over and now the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year the concept of the show was to stay connected where the contestants were paired with each other and they had to play the game and during elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year what would be the concept of the show is still unknown.

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss OTT will begin next month but now the channel and the makers have decided to scrap it this year and it will only begin next year in the month of February or March.

(ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Azma Fallah to participate in the show)

Earlier there were reports of Bigg Boss 16 getting postponed but now the makers have decided to bring it on in the month of September and it is all set to go on air in the last week or first week of October.

The show is already in the pre-production stage and the new home will be constructed in a couple of days.

The makers have already approached a lot of celebrities for the show and the talks are on between the celebrities and the makers.

Salman Khan will be the host of the show and is all set to shoot the promo in the first week of September.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are eagerly waiting to see the new contestants on the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Azma Fallah to participate in the show )