Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 scrapped this year, Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from the end of September

The audience was waiting for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 but seems like the makers of the show have scarped it and it won’t be happening this year.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 11:29
Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 scrapped this year, Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from the end of September

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game over there also and became the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is over and now the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year the concept of the show was to stay connected where the contestants were paired with each other and they had to play the game and during elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year what would be the concept of the show is still unknown.

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss OTT will begin next month but now the channel and the makers have decided to scrap it this year and it will only begin next year in the month of February or March.

(ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Azma Fallah to participate in the show)

Earlier there were reports of Bigg Boss 16 getting postponed but now the makers have decided to bring it on in the month of September and it is all set to go on air in the last week or first week of October.

The show is already in the pre-production stage and the new home will be constructed in a couple of days.

The makers have already approached a lot of celebrities for the show and the talks are on between the celebrities and the makers.

Salman Khan will be the host of the show and is all set to shoot the promo in the first week of September.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are eagerly waiting to see the new contestants on the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Azma Fallah to participate in the show )

BASSER ALI Splitsvilla season 10 Roadies Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Pratik Nishant Shamita Karan Johar Colors Voot Salman Khan digital Reality show Sanaya Irani Awez Darbar Kevin Almasifar MTV Splitsvilla Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss Endemol Azma Fallah. Arjun Bijlani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 11:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma on his birthday plans: I am having a working birthday this year and this is what I wanted, I feel blessed to have work in my hand
MUMBAI: Manraj Singh Sarma is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor is seen playing the...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 scrapped this year, Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from the end of September
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new...
EXCLUSIVE! Adhik reveals his wish to marry Pakhi in front of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are breathtaking and...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Sai's REALITY CHECK to Paakhi leaves her furious in Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows of small screens.  Paakhi and Sai's...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! The show turns into Bigg Boss as Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik get into a massive fight
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Recent Stories
Wow! John Abraham Entertainment’s first Malayalam film to hit the theatres on THIS date
Wow! John Abraham Entertainment’s first Malayalam film to hit the theatres on THIS date
Latest Video