Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Gautam Vig roped in for Dangal’s show Dalchini

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched these days with different scripts and strong storylines that are keeping the audience engaged.

Dangal has many shows like Mann Sundar, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, Aaina - Roop Nahi Haqikat Bhi Dikhaye etc.

Just a few months they had launched a new show “Dalchini” starring Rohit Chaudhar and Maira Dharti Mehra.

The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited.

The show is doing well and the plot and the story has connected with the audience and the fans.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Gautam Vig has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would essay a negative role.

Gautam is a well known actor in the television industry, and he is best known for his roles in projects like Agni Vayu, Junooniyatt, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Gautam in the show what would be the twists and turns in the show.

