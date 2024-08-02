Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Gautam Vig roped in for Dangal’s show Dalchini

Dangal has many successful shows that currently running on television. One of the shows is “Dalchini” produced by Ravi and Sargun. As per sources, Gautam Vig has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 14:26
Gautam Vig

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched these days with different scripts and strong storylines that are keeping the audience engaged.

Dangal has many shows like Mann Sundar, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, Aaina - Roop Nahi Haqikat Bhi Dikhaye etc.

Just a few months they had launched a new show “Dalchini” starring Rohit Chaudhar and Maira Dharti Mehra.

The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Gautam Singh Vig opens up what he thinks about Bigg Boss contestants)

The show is doing well and the plot and the story has connected with the audience and the fans.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Gautam Vig has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would essay a negative role.

Gautam is a well known actor in the television industry, and he is best known for his roles in projects like Agni Vayu, Junooniyatt, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Gautam in the show what would be the twists and turns in the show.

Are you excited to see Gautam in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Gautam Singh Vig opens up what he thinks about Bigg Boss contestants

Maninee De Rajrani Ravie Dubey Sargun Mehta Dalchini Dangal TV Amit Gupta Dreamiyata Entertainment TellyChakkar Gautam Vig Bigg Boss Season 16 Reality show Junooniyatt Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 14:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Oh No! Amrish will be left dumbstruck while everyone is shocked to hear these truths out of Dhaval’s mouth
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Propose Day Special: From Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim to Sargun Mehta - Ravie Dubey; Check out the DREAMY PROPOSALS of television actors!
MUMBAI :Valentine's Day is a day for lovers, an occasion when affection, love, care, fondness is openly exhibited. But...
Box office! Fighter falls more flat, the collection graph goes downwards
MUMBAI: Movie Fighter is getting some mixed reviews from the fans all over, and also from the critics, the movie that...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Gautam Vig roped in for Dangal’s show Dalchini
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Congratulations! Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar to be parents soon; actress is five and a half months pregnant!
MUMBAI : Yami Gautam is one of the finest actresses of the Hindi Film Industry. From Vicky Donor to Uri, she has...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Keerat goes to meet Veer at a hotel
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Fighter
Box office! Fighter falls more flat, the collection graph goes downwards
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shoaib
Propose Day Special: From Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim to Sargun Mehta - Ravie Dubey; Check out the DREAMY PROPOSALS of television actors!
Abhira
Exclusive! Abhira’s one liners are written brilliantly and I enjoy performing every bit of it: Samridhii Shukla on shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Sanjay Narvekar
Exclusive! Sanjay Narvekar joins the cast of Kanwar Dhillon’s Udne Ki Aasha!
Isha Malviya
Isha Malviya collaborates with Bollywood Choreographer Ganesh Acharya for her upcoming project?
Het Makwana
Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal
Priya Malik
Stunning! Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik shares her first pregnancy photos; Check out here!